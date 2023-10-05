Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Liaison Naval Officers [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Liaison Naval Officers

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.10.1342

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231010-N-RQ159-1016 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Napoli, left, aircraft handler, explains flight operations to Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) liaison officers in the flight deck control room during a ship tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.1342
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 14:34
    Photo ID: 8064049
    VIRIN: 231010-N-RQ159-1016
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Liaison Naval Officers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Liaison Naval Officers
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Liaison Naval Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    LNO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT