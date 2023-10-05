USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Liaison Naval Officers

231010-N-RQ159-1025 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Napoli, left, aircraft handler, explains flight operations to Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) liaison officers in the flight deck control room during a ship tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

