USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

231010-N-JO823-1025 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Malia Griffith, left, from Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Electronics Technician 1st Class Martin Gorostiaga, from Wallingford, Vermont, close the panel of an SLA-10 in electronic counter measure room two aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 Location: EAST CHINA SEA