    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231010-N-JO823-1025 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Malia Griffith, left, from Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Electronics Technician 1st Class Martin Gorostiaga, from Wallingford, Vermont, close the panel of an SLA-10 in electronic counter measure room two aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Intel
    Combat Systems
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

