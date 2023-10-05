USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

231010-N-JO823-1010 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Malia Griffith, left, from Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Electronics Technician 1st Class Martin Gorostiaga, from Wallingford, Vermont, use a multimeter to measure voltage in an SLA-10 in electronic counter measure room two aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

