Participants run and walk along the grounds of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle, Washington, during the Great Miter Retire Fun Run, Oct. 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8064023
|VIRIN:
|231007-A-VA654-2336
|Resolution:
|2304x1536
|Size:
|473.88 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lake Washington Ship Canal [Image 6 of 6], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT