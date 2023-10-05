Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Washington Ship Canal [Image 6 of 6]

    Lake Washington Ship Canal

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Participants run and walk along the grounds of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle, Washington, during the Great Miter Retire Fun Run, Oct. 7, 2023.

    USACE
    Chittenden Locks
    Seattle District
    Lake Washington Ship Canal

