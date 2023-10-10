A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fills out a form before firing a tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided missile through a M41 Saber Improved Target Acquisition System at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 9, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8064021
|VIRIN:
|231009-M-VW647-1248
|Resolution:
|6735x4492
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d LCT conducts Missile Range at PTA [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
