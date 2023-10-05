3d LCT conducts Missile Range at PTA

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fire a tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided missile through a M41 Saber Improved Target Acquisition System at Pohakuloa Training Area, Oct. 9, 2023. Prior to participating in Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exercise from Oct. 26 – Nov. 9, a company of Marines with 3d LCT is conducting the final phase of their training work-up cycle on the Big Island, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

