U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gerard W. VanderWaal, the commanding officer of Security Battalion, a native of Marion, Texas, speaks to members of the Quantico Fire Department at Firehouse 531 after signing the Fire Prevention Week Proclamation on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 6, 2023. FPW highlights the importance of fire safety awareness to educate families and students on MCBQ and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8063569
|VIRIN:
|231006-M-IY782-1093
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|26.5 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
