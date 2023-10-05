Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 4]

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Brian S. Weston, the chief of Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, a native of Montross, Virginia, signs the Fire Prevention Week Proclamation at Firehouse 531 on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 6, 2023. FPW highlights the importance of fire safety awareness to educate families and students on MCBQ and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    Community
    Marines
    Marine Corps Base Quantico

