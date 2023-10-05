Naval Medical Research Command Profile: Lt. Jessy A. Calderon Casillas

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Sept. 28, 2023) Lt. Jessy A. Calderon Casillas, industrial hygiene officer with Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) Safety Office, deputy director for administration and safety department head. Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

