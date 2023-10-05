Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Research Command Profile: Lt. Jessy A. Calderon Casillas

    Naval Medical Research Command Profile: Lt. Jessy A. Calderon Casillas

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Sept. 28, 2023) Lt. Jessy A. Calderon Casillas, industrial hygiene officer with Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) Safety Office, deputy director for administration and safety department head. Formerly known as Naval Medical Research Center, NMRC supports the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters through research of infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    Naval Medical Research Command Profile: Lt. Jessy A. Calderon Casillas Discusses Navy Career and Hispanic Heritage Month

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    navy medicine
    NMRC
    thisisnavymedicine
    Naval Medical Research Command

