From left; U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sheldon E. Broedel Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Army Paratrooper Sgt. Chad Kaiser, U.S. Army Paratrooper, Spc. Paris Varnado and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, pose for one photo during the award ceremony of the U.S. Army Commendation Medal at Caserma Del Din, Oct. 05, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 09:50 Photo ID: 8063148 VIRIN: 231005-A-JM436-1040 Resolution: 5621x3747 Size: 2.71 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award Ceremony, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.