    Award Ceremony, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. [Image 7 of 11]

    Award Ceremony, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratrooper, Spc. Paris Varnado assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, left, received the Army Commendation Medal for his meritorious service from Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, right, at Caserma Del Din, Oct. 05, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award Ceremony, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAREUR-AF
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF
    StrongerToghether

