Award Ceremony, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.

U.S. Army Paratrooper, Spc. Paris Varnado assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, left, received the Army Commendation Medal for his meritorious service from Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond H. Wrensch, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, right, at Caserma Del Din, Oct. 05, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

