Award Ceremony, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.

U.S. Army Paratrooper, Sgt. Chad Kaiser assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, stands at attention as he is named during the award ceremony of the U.S. Army Commendation Medal at Caserma Del Din, Oct. 05, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Location: VICENZA, IT