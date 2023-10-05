Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony

    NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Scott Harris 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy (left) and Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs (right), SES, present NSWCPD Lab Supervisor Ronald Williams (center) with his Mentor of the Year Award from the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 NAVSEA Excellence Awards during NSWCPD’s FY 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony on Aug. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Scaringi/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 09:47
    Photo ID: 8063129
    VIRIN: 230829-O-SH123-8452
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony, by Scott Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ronald Williams
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Mentor of the Year Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT