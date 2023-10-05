Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin delivers opening remarks at the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Quality Control Committee’s 4th quarter meeting, Sept. 28 at Holbrook Pond on Fort Stewart. The EQCC showcased the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield hunting and fishing programs, endangered species management, and a demonstration of the electroshock boat that used for researching the vast population of the installation’s ponds and lakes.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8063120
|VIRIN:
|230929-D-AI640-1559
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarterly environmental meeting electrifies attendees [Image 4 of 4], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
