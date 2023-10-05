Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly environmental meeting electrifies attendees [Image 1 of 4]

    Quarterly environmental meeting electrifies attendees

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin delivers opening remarks at the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Quality Control Committee’s 4th quarter meeting, Sept. 28 at Holbrook Pond on Fort Stewart. The EQCC showcased the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield hunting and fishing programs, endangered species management, and a demonstration of the electroshock boat that used for researching the vast population of the installation’s ponds and lakes.

