    JMC’s Carroll an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter honoree

    IL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Matthew Carroll, a safety specialist at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, was selected as one of the Army Materiel Command’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2023. (Submitted photo)

    This work, JMC’s Carroll an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter honoree, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

