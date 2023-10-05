Matthew Carroll, a safety specialist at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, was selected as one of the Army Materiel Command’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2023. (Submitted photo)
JMC’s Carroll an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter honoree
