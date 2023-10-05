Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Supports Vital Navy Strategic Deterrence Mission [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Halsey Supports Vital Navy Strategic Deterrence Mission

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Strategic Systems Programs

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sep. 27, 2023) - An unarmed Trident II D5LE missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), as seen from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), off the coast of San Diego, California Wednesday. Halsey participated as a support vessel in the Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO 32). The primary objective of DASO is to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of the SSBN’s Strategic Weapon System (SWS) and crew before operational deployment following the submarine’s engineered refueling overhaul. DASO-32 is the final DASO conducted by an Ohio-class SSBN coming out of engineering refueling overhaul (ERO), marking the completion of all post-ERO DASOs for the Ohio-class SSBNs. The Trident II D5LE strategic weapon system is the system that will provide the initial SWS capability for the Columbia-class SSBN. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy USS Halsey)

    USS Halsey
    SSP
    Strategic Deterrence
    Strategic Systems Programs
    Trident II D5LE Missile

