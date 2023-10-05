Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach [Image 6 of 8]

    1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Oct. 04, 2023. 1-57 ADAR commander Lt. Col. Eric R. Ackles speaks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 05:58
    Photo ID: 8062904
    VIRIN: 231004-A-EX530-1081
    Resolution: 7875x5250
    Size: 14.13 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach [Image 8 of 8], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Stronger Together
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2023

