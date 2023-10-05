U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Oct. 04, 2023. Col. Bruce Bredlow, commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 05:58
|Photo ID:
|8062903
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-EX530-1059
|Resolution:
|8096x5397
|Size:
|23.06 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach [Image 8 of 8], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT