    1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach [Image 5 of 8]

    1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Oct. 04, 2023. Col. Bruce Bredlow, commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade speaks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 05:58
    Photo ID: 8062903
    VIRIN: 231004-A-EX530-1059
    Resolution: 8096x5397
    Size: 23.06 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Stronger Together
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2023

