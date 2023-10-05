U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) hold their unit’s activation ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Oct. 04, 2023. 1-57 ADAR commander Lt. Col. Eric R. Ackles and 1-57 ADAR Command Sgt, Maj. Jason. D. Abitua unfold the unit’s flag. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 05:57
|Photo ID:
|8062896
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-EX530-1034
|Resolution:
|7473x4933
|Size:
|20.35 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-57 ADAR Activation in Ansbach [Image 8 of 8], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
