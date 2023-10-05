Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at Camp Arifjan, October 2023 [Image 10 of 11]

    National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at Camp Arifjan, October 2023

    KUWAIT

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The screen shows clasped hands colored by various Hispanic national flags against the backdrop of the United States flag, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 10, 2023. The base observance celebrates the continuing role and positive legacy of Hispanic Americans on the military and United States at large.

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at Camp Arifjan, October 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diversity
    Hispanic
    observance
    Camp Arifjan
    National Hispanic Heritage Month

