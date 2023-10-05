NAVSTA Rota HSM-79 Chief Pinning Ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Aaron Norris has his anchors pinned and cover placed by his wife and mentors during the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 chief petty officer pinning ceremony onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 29, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

