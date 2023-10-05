Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota HSM-79 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    NAVSTA Rota HSM-79 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Aaron Norris has his anchors pinned and cover placed by his wife and mentors during the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 chief petty officer pinning ceremony onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 29, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    This work, NAVSTA Rota HSM-79 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

