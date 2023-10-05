Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct flight quarters in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. Jalan Darby, from Rockville, Maryland, and Lt. Gunnar Klinker, from Primghar, Iowa, conduct a pre-flight check on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

