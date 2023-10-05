Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct flight quarters in the Philippine Sea

Lt. Jalan Darby, from Rockville, Maryland, and Lt. Gunnar Klinker, from Primghar, Iowa, conduct a pre-flight check on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

