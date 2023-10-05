230927-N-CV021-1148 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct flight quarters in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8062795
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-CV021-1148
|Resolution:
|6662x4441
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct flight quarters in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
