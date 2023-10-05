A Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) luncheon attendee hits a piñata with a stick at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The venue was decorated to represent various Hispanic cultures and the luncheon contained several traditional dishes, laid out buffet-style for attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 23:13
|Photo ID:
|8062778
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-PM645-1663
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS
