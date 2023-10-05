Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon [Image 3 of 7]

    Yokota hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Yokota serve authentic Hispanic cuisine during the Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. The venue was decorated to represent various Hispanic cultures and the luncheon contained several traditional dishes, laid out buffet-style for attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

