Yokota hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon

Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) is observed annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and Yokota’s HHM committee invited Team Yokota to attend a luncheon to learn about Hispanic and Latino influences in American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

