    Yokota hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon [Image 1 of 7]

    Yokota hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) is observed annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and Yokota’s HHM committee invited Team Yokota to attend a luncheon to learn about Hispanic and Latino influences in American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

