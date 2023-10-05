Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Share Their Stories During Big Apple College Fair [Image 8 of 8]

    Soldiers Share Their Stories During Big Apple College Fair

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    New York, NY – Hundreds of Big Apple College Fair attendees visited the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion booth here on October 8, 2023. Thousands of college fair participants had an opportunity to interact with Soldiers who shared their Army stories and experiences.
    (Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

    New York City
    U.S. Army
    Recruiting
    College Fair
    Community Engagement
    U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion

