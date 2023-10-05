Soldiers Share Their Stories During Big Apple College Fair

New York, NY – Hundreds of Big Apple College Fair attendees visited the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion booth here on October 8, 2023. Thousands of college fair participants had an opportunity to interact with Soldiers who shared their Army stories and experiences.

(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

Date Taken: 10.08.2023
Location: NEW YORK, NY, US