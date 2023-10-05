Soldiers Share Their Stories During Big Apple College Fair

New York, NY – Staff Sgt. Bradley M. Gilot, an explosive ordnance disposal sergeant with the 55th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), fields questions from Big Apple College Fair attendees about the Man Transportable Robotic System Inc II (MTRS Inc II) here on October 8, 2023. The college fair allowed thousands of participants an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and gain insight into different military occupational specialties within the Army.

(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)

