New York, NY – Staff Sgt. Bradley M. Gilot, an explosive ordnance disposal sergeant with the 55th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), puts a Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suit (NGABS) on a Big Apple College Fair attendee here on October 8, 2023. The college fair allowed thousands of participants an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and gain insight into different military occupational specialties within the Army.
(Released/U.S. Army Reserve Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams)
This work, Soldiers Share Their Stories During Big Apple College Fair [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
