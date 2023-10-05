Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kyle Carpenter Visits USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Minami 

    USS Constitution

    230920-N-UM082-1005 BOSTON (September 20, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient William “Kyle” Carpenter interviews U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie Farrell, commanding officer of USS Constitution for an episode of his podcast "Happy To Be Here." Carpenter was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2010. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    This work, Kyle Carpenter Visits USS Constitution, by PO1 Raymond Minami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

