Kyle Carpenter Visits USS Constitution

230920-N-UM082-1005 BOSTON (September 20, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient William “Kyle” Carpenter interviews U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie Farrell, commanding officer of USS Constitution for an episode of his podcast "Happy To Be Here." Carpenter was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2010. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

