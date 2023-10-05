Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER [Image 50 of 52]

    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER

    SHEMYA ISLAND, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cody Williams 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    U.S. Navy Seals move out on the beach and begin tactical movements during Operation POLAR DAGGER at Eareckson Air station on Shemya Island, Alaska, Sep. 06, 2023. During Operation POLAR DAGGER, special operation forces will demonstrate operational reach, project the ability of U.S. forces to defend critical infrastructure, enhance all-domain awareness, and strengthen our understanding of activity in the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cody Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 8062565
    VIRIN: 230906-A-OQ552-1010
    Resolution: 5630x4097
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SHEMYA ISLAND, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations NOBLE DEFENDER [Image 52 of 52], by SPC Cody Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER
    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Joint Operations
    160th SOAR
    SOCNORTH
    Noble Defender
    Polar Dagger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT