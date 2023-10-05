Operations NOBLE DEFENDER

U.S. Navy Seals move out on the beach and begin tactical movements during Operation POLAR DAGGER at Eareckson Air station on Shemya Island, Alaska, Sep. 06, 2023. During Operation POLAR DAGGER, special operation forces will demonstrate operational reach, project the ability of U.S. forces to defend critical infrastructure, enhance all-domain awareness, and strengthen our understanding of activity in the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cody Williams)

