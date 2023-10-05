Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER [Image 47 of 52]

    Operations NOBLE DEFENDER

    SHEMYA ISLAND, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cody Williams 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    U.S. Navy Seals arrive at their destination for a medical training session during Operation POLAR DAGGER on Shemya Island, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2023. Special Operations Command North, the USNORTHCOM component of SOCOM, enhances the command and control of special operations forces throughout the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility. SOCNORTH will execute Operation POLAR DAGGER, which is a demonstration of rapidly deployable SOF capabilities in the Arctic and Subarctic regions. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cody Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 8062562
    VIRIN: 230830-A-OQ552-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SHEMYA ISLAND, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations NOBLE DEFENDER [Image 52 of 52], by SPC Cody Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    Joint Operations
    160th SOAR
    SOCNORTH
    Noble Defender
    Polar Dagger

