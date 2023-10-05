Operations NOBLE DEFENDER

U.S. Navy Seals arrive at their destination for a medical training session during Operation POLAR DAGGER on Shemya Island, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2023. Special Operations Command North, the USNORTHCOM component of SOCOM, enhances the command and control of special operations forces throughout the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility. SOCNORTH will execute Operation POLAR DAGGER, which is a demonstration of rapidly deployable SOF capabilities in the Arctic and Subarctic regions. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cody Williams)

