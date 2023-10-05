Pacific Partnership 24-1 Media Availability and Tour

Capt. Jeffrey H. Feinberg, commanding officer, Medical Treatment Facility USNS Mercy, leads a tour for local media in one of 12 operating rooms aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prior to mission commencement for PP24-1 at Naval Base San Diego, California, Oct. 9, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest annual humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by MC1 (SW) Jacob I. Allison/RELEASED) This photo was modified by cropping and adjusting levels.

