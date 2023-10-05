Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24-1 Media Availability and Tour

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Capt. Brian J. Quin, mission commander for Pacific Partnership 24-1 (PP24-1), answers questions during a press conference pierside from the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prior to mission commencement for PP24-1 at Naval Base San Diego, California, Oct. 9, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest annual humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by MC1 (SW) Jacob I. Allison/RELEASED) This photo was modified by cropping and adjusting levels.

    This work, Pacific Partnership 24-1 Media Availability and Tour [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

