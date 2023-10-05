Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition [Image 7 of 10]

    2023 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Raymond Carpenter, the Senior Fellow of the Association of the U.S. Army, and the former acting director of the Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Gen. Andrew P Poppas presents the Walter T. Kerwin, Jr. Readiness Award to the Army Reserve Recipient 2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division from Newport, Rhode Island during the MG Robert G. Moorhead National Guard and Army Reserve Breakfast at Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 8062458
    VIRIN: 231009-A-NZ457-1013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition [Image 10 of 10], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSA2023

