2023 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Raymond Carpenter, the Senior Fellow of the Association of the U.S. Army, and the former acting director of the Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Gen. Andrew P Poppas presents the Walter T. Kerwin, Jr. Readiness Award to the Army Reserve Recipient 2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division from Newport, Rhode Island during the MG Robert G. Moorhead National Guard and Army Reserve Breakfast at Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

Date Taken: 10.09.2023