    Association of United States of the Army Contemporary Military Forum 1 " Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century [Image 10 of 10]

    Association of United States of the Army Contemporary Military Forum 1 &quot; Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of a panel answer audience question at the Contemporary Military Forum 1, during the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The topic was: Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 8062450
    VIRIN: 231009-A-TG877-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Association of United States of the Army Contemporary Military Forum 1 " Be All You Can Be - Attracting Talent for the 21st Century [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSA2023

