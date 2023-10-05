231009-N-AR554-1024 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Robert Richards, from Ridgecrest, California, scans the horizon from the cabin of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, deployed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 9. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 14:09 Photo ID: 8062327 VIRIN: 231009-N-AR554-1024 Resolution: 4077x3262 Size: 1.8 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 Sailors participate in a routine flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.