Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231009-N-IK052-2054 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, from Velpen, Indiana, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), takes photos from the cabin of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a patrol in the East China Sea, Oct. 9. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 8062323
    VIRIN: 231009-N-IK052-2054
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    golden falcons
    Sea Hawk
    USS Ronald Reagan
    HSC-12
    naval aircrewman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT