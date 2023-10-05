USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors patrol in MH-60S Sea Hawk

231009-N-IK052-2039 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, from Velpen, Indiana, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), takes photos of a crewmember in the cabin of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a patrol in the East China Sea, Oct. 9. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

