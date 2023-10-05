Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Influencer Visit [Image 2 of 8]

    NATO Influencer Visit

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Three F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 fly in formation, Sept. 26, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 14:09
    Photo ID: 8062313
    VIRIN: 230926-N-HJ055-1155
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 461.33 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Influencer Visit [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Poland
    CVN 78
    Warsaw
    Sailors
    US Navy

