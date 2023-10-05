230930-N-LK647-1138 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 30, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jason Stone, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), paints an interior bulkhead as part of preventative maintenance, Sep. 30, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 8062248 VIRIN: 230930-N-LK647-1138 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 731 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.