USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230930-N-LK647-1129 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 30, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Isaiah Garcia, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), paints an interior bulkhead as part of preventative maintenance, Sep. 30, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

