    SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 on Polk Street in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 12:04
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    Navy
    Marines
    SFFD
    IMEF24
    SFFW2023

