U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band give a public performance as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 on Polk Street in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 12:04 Photo ID: 8062246 VIRIN: 231007-M-HG547-2002 Resolution: 5831x3889 Size: 3.29 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SF Fleet Week 23: 1st MARDIV Band on Polk Street, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.