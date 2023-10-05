230930-N-LK647-1076 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 30, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Devin Schmelter, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), welds a metal bracket to a bulkhead on the fantail, Sep. 30, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 8062239 VIRIN: 230930-N-LK647-1076 Resolution: 5918x4227 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.