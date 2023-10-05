Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230930-N-LK647-1004 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 30, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Aren Moorman, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), replaces stanchions after going aloft to troubleshoot communications equipment, Sep. 30, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 11:44
    Photo ID: 8062230
    VIRIN: 230930-N-LK647-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 987.57 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT