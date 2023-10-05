U.S. Air Force Col Ryan Wick (right), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, congratulates Col. Dion Flynn (left), 378th Expeditionary Air Base Group (EABG) commander, after a change of command ceremony for the 378th EABG at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 8, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Dion Flynn relinquished command of the 378th EABG to Col. James Roth. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 09:45 Photo ID: 8062190 VIRIN: 231008-F-WT152-1014 Resolution: 4319x2883 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th EABG holds change of command ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.