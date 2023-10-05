Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EABG holds change of command ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    378th EABG holds change of command ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Roth, 378th Expeditionary Air Base Group (EABG) commander, delivers his first remarks as commander during a change of command ceremony for the 378th EABG at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 8, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Dion Flynn relinquished command of the 378th EABG to Col. James Roth. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 09:45
    Photo ID: 8062189
    VIRIN: 231008-F-WT152-1013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, 378th EABG holds change of command ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    change of command
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th EABG
    378th Expeditionary Air Base Group

