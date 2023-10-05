USS Bataan Chief Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-OQ442-1025 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Logistics Specialist Donald Eugene, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), receives his anchors from his mentors, Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Gary Bucton, left, and Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Ignacio Pahati, during the ship’s chief pinning ceremony in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

